France's Servier eyes €500 mn global sales from India drug tie-ups
Summary
Servier, which partners with local contract manufacturers, announced a €15 million investment to set up a platform called Gatinn to develop single-pill combinations for cardiometabolic and venous diseases in India
French drug innovator Servier is partnering with domestic players to develop, manufacture and export formulations for the global market, highlighting India’s growing role in global R&D.
