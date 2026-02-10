France's Servier eyes €500 mn global sales from India drug tie-ups

“In the context of single-pill combinations or incremental innovations, there are two dimensions. There is the molecule itself, and then how you put molecules together. And here it is interesting to follow the success of India in terms of not so much the molecule, but the ability of India to find innovative solutions to put molecules together in a way that perhaps is better than other parts of the world," Bradley Lloyd, managing director, APAC at Servier, told Mint in an interview.