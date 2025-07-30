Freshworks repurposing staff as AI automates low-value tasks, says CEO
Jas Bardia , Shouvik Das 5 min read 30 Jul 2025, 08:11 PM IST
Summary
Freshworks Inc., an India-born software-as-a-service firm, joins a growing league of companies changing their hiring strategies to focus more on engineers with niche skills as artificial intelligence automates mundane tasks.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Freshworks Inc., an India-born software-as-a-service (SaaS) firm, will join a growing league of companies changing their hiring strategies this fiscal to focus more on engineers with niche skills as artificial intelligence automates mundane tasks.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story