From 1 truck to 800: What Ashok Goyal learned about leadership through peer learning

In 1995, Ashok Goyal, Managing Director of Bombay Ludhiana Roadways, or BLR Logistiks, faced a decision that could determine the future of his family’s transport business. People warned him that fulfilling the contract could wipe out the company.

Today, BLR Logistiks has more than 1,000 employees, 800 vehicles, 80 branches, and 21 warehouses, approaching the ₹1,000-crore turnover milestone. The company began in 1968, and when Goyal took full control in 1992, turnover was below ₹1 crore. The experience became an early lesson in examining the numbers, trusting his team, and staying focused on execution.

For Goyal, the journey from daily operations to delegation became a story of customer transparency, employee ownership, and peer learning.

The ₹ 37-Crore Tender That Built Operational Discipline Mr L. C. Goyal, Ashok Goyal’s father, started Bombay Ludhiana Roadways in 1968 with one truck and two employees. “Our financial situation was always under stress,” Goyal recalls. To fund wedding expenses for his five sisters, the family took heavy loans. “Repaying that debt stayed a guiding force to keep me focused.” Goyal immersed himself in the business, learning accounting, loading, and daily operations.

State-owned Indian Petrochemicals Corporation Limited (IPCL) floated a ₹37-crore transport tender in 1995. Eager to scale, Goyal submitted a bid but later realised he had severely miscalculated rates across key transport lanes. Competitors visited daily, warning the contract would bankrupt the company.

His father gave him a simple instruction: “Don’t give up. Figure out how to do it.” The team reviewed the economics of each route, identified calculation errors, streamlined execution, and fulfilled the contract. The experience taught Goyal to examine numbers, adjust operations, and keep the team focused on execution.

Building Customer trust Through Accurate Information In the 1990s, trucking delays could turn six-day transit times into unpredictable 12-day journeys and disrupt factory production. For key client Nahar Spinning Mills in Ludhiana, Goyal spent three months in their office to understand supply-chain workflows. The General Manager, Mr P.K., gave him a mandate that became an operating principle: “Always tell me the truth. I don’t want excuses; I want the exact status.”

No GPS provided that visibility. Goyal devised a low-tech tracking system using roadside Public Call Offices (PCOs). He offered drivers ₹30 for every call, asking them to report the city they had crossed. When a driver called, the office receiver displayed the landline STD code, such as 0141 for Jaipur. The driver confirmed the city, giving BLR a verified location update to pass to the client.

Delivery predictability improved, and trust deepened. When Ludhiana clients later asked if BLR could pick up machinery from Coimbatore, the company opened a branch there, followed by Cochin and Baroda. Expansion followed customer demand, not speculative growth.

Giving Managers Authority to Own Business Decisions As BLR expanded, Goyal recognised micromanagement would restrict growth. He appointed independent heads for each business vertical and gave them operational control. “I haven’t signed a cheque in the last 25 years,” he says. “Signing authority was completely delegated to our staff.”

Delegation was paired with financial visibility. Quarterly balance sheets were reviewed with branch managers so teams could see how their work affected the bottom line. Managers had authority and saw the financial consequences of their decisions.

During the first COVID-19 lockdown in March 2020, BLR’s monthly turnover fell from ₹20–25 crore to around ₹2 crore. Management warned senior staff about possible salary cuts. Soon after, Goyal received a call from a junior branch employee earning ₹15,000 a month. The employee was upset not because his salary was reduced, but because it was not. He wanted to take a pay cut alongside leadership to help the company survive.

“I really cried that day,” Goyal recalls. “It made me realise the true strength of our team. People are what make the company.”

Learning From Entrepreneurs Outside Your Industry By the time Goyal joined the ASCENT Foundation 13 years ago, he had spent decades building BLR. ASCENT offered a different kind of learning through a confidential Trust Group where he could step outside his day-to-day role, share challenges, and hear how other entrepreneurs approached their professional and personal experiences.

At first, Goyal wondered whether he would fit in. His peers came from different industries and generations, with some members up to 30 years younger. That diversity became central to his learning. The group discussed business decisions, leadership, and self-improvement, while also making room for family and personal matters founders may not often discuss openly.

Goyal was particularly influenced by younger members’ perspectives on technology, delegation, and organisational structures. “Learning how the younger generation thinks inspired me to arrange continuous training for myself and my staff,” he says. “How my personality has evolved owes a massive debt to what I learned at ASCENT.”

Over 13 years, ASCENT became more than a peer network for Goyal. It became a space to question what worked, consider what needed to change, and evolve alongside the business.

Leading on Driver Welfare From the Inside Out For Goyal, drivers are the backbone of logistics. During COVID-19, they worked 24/7 to move pharmaceuticals, food and other essential goods across the country. As President of the Bombay Goods Transport Association in 2013–2014, he also worked with the government on industry concerns.

BLR introduced dedicated, clean driver rest areas with dining facilities across its 80 branches. His son, Abhishek Goyal, Manager – Marketing at BLR, says his father acted within BLR before asking the wider industry to follow.

“He raised those questions. Why not for them? And before raising those questions, he did it himself,” Abhishek says. For him, the approach reflects his father’s belief that “everything is about relationship with people.”

A Journey That Continues to Evolve From one truck and a small family business to 800 vehicles, Goyal’s journey has been shaped by decisions that required him to examine the numbers, listen to customers and give his people greater responsibility. His employees showed him what ownership looks like when you trust them with responsibility.

ASCENT became another part of that learning journey. Over 13 years, conversations with entrepreneurs across industries and generations exposed Goyal to new perspectives on technology, training, delegation and leadership, influencing how he approached the next stage of BLR’s growth.