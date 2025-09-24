From auto parts to commodity trade—India's newest billionaire hedges his bets
Ayaan Kartik 4 min read 24 Sept 2025, 07:36 pm IST
Summary
It is indeed rare for an auto component manufacturer to be involved in commodity trading business. However, for Belrise Industries, the business has more than tripled since 2022 to more than a fifth of its overall revenue.
A rare debut surge—67% since its listing in May—catapulted Belrise Industries Ltd’s promoter Shrikant Badve into the dollar billionaires' club on Tuesday.
