Along with its core business of component manufacturing, which Belrise carries out through 17 facilities in 10 cities across the country, it expanded into commodity trading business, which it carries out through a Dubai-based subsidiary Badve Engineering Trading FZE. The business focusses on two regions, West Asia and Asia-Pacific.

This business earned a revenue of ₹1,697 crore in fiscal year 2025 (FY25), growing at 17% as against the 9% growth recorded in the manufacturing business. The commodity trading business had a 21% share in the firm’s overall revenue, growing from just about 9% of revenue, or ₹501crore, in FY22.