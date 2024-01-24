Companies
From cabbage to caps: Inside Blinkit’s game plan to deliver anything
Suneera Tandon 9 min read 24 Jan 2024, 06:49 PM IST
Summary
- The quick commerce company is no longer just a grocery e-tailer. Does it make sense?
New Delhi: In November last year, Debarun Talukdar, a sales professional with Windmöller & Hölscher, a machinery company, wanted to buy a kurta for his German colleague. The company had announced a ‘Diwali puja’ in the office. Talukdar fired up the Blinkit app on his phone to check for options.
