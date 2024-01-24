From cabbage to caps: Inside Blinkit’s game plan to deliver anything

For Blinkit, morphing into a distribution platform for any product has a strong business rationale. Grocery could be a low-value business. Think of the times you just order a bread ( ₹28-55) or a packet of milk ( ₹27-106). Products beyond grocery can help increase the average order value on the platform. A Manyavar kurta set, for instance, sells at ₹2,999. This, in turn, has implications for the company’s profitability. Blink Commerce Pvt. Ltd, as the company is legally known, continues to bleed, with losses widening 17% to ₹1191.5 crore in 2022-23 compared to the year ago. Well, how the company executes with its strategy of delivering anything also has implications for Zomato Ltd. The food delivery company, hungry for growth, acquired Blinkit in August 2022. How will the acquisition pan out? More on this later. First, let’s rewind a bit to understand Blinkit’s past. It’s a story of pivots.