From Cisco to Block, more companies are pointing to AI when unveiling job cuts

NEW YORK (AP) — Layoffs have been piling up recently, especially in the tech world. And the words “artificial intelligence” are accompanying more and more notices about the cuts.

That's unnerving workers across sectors, with many fearing what the rapid adoption of AI will mean for their job prospects. Even if AI isn't replacing people directly, some businesses have announced reductions as they redirect money to the technology or tout new ways to streamline operations — raising alarm about what might be left over for payrolls and future openings.

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But corporate explanations are often very vague. AI is rarely the sole reason companies cite when taking layoffs, with most still pointing to wider corporate restructuring or macroeconomic headwinds. Some executives have also suggested that, while they’re making cuts to move around resources now, AI and its demand could open up new roles down the road. Still, it’s hard to know if that’s the real driver or just the message a business wants to tell Wall Street.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why are companies like Cisco and Block announcing layoffs while also investing in AI? ⌵ Companies are restructuring to shift investment towards AI and related growth areas. This strategic pivot aims to capitalize on the AI era, with some executives believing it will lead to new roles and long-term value creation, even as current headcount is reduced. 2 How is AI influencing job cuts in the tech industry? ⌵ AI is increasingly cited as a reason for layoffs as companies redirect funds to develop and implement AI technologies. Some businesses streamline operations or reconfigure teams, using AI as a justification for reducing payrolls and focusing on new opportunities. 3 What is Cisco's strategy regarding layoffs and AI investment? ⌵ Cisco is cutting nearly 4,000 jobs as part of a restructuring to shift investment towards artificial intelligence and other growth areas. This move is accompanied by a strong revenue outlook, driven by significant AI infrastructure orders from hyperscalers. 4 Are companies like Dow and Pinterest also linking job cuts to AI? ⌵ Yes, companies such as Dow and Pinterest have also announced job cuts while mentioning AI. Dow is streamlining operations with an emphasis on AI and automation, while Pinterest is reallocating resources to AI-focused roles and products. 5 How are companies like Meta and Amazon involved in AI-related job cuts? ⌵ While not always explicitly stating AI as the sole reason, companies like Meta and Amazon are cutting thousands of jobs while simultaneously investing billions in AI. Meta, for instance, cited efficiency needs alongside increased spending on AI infrastructure and expert hires.

Regardless, here are some companies that have announced layoffs recently while at least nodding to the role of AI along the way.

On Wednesday, Cisco Systems announced plans to cut under 4,000 jobs, or about 5% of its workforce. The announcement arrived the same day the tech giant unveiled record revenue for its third fiscal quarter, amid soaring demand for its AI tools and infrastructure.

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CEO Chunk Robbins told employees in a memo that “the companies that will win in the AI era will be those with focus, urgency, and the discipline to continuously shift investment" — and that meant “making hard decisions.” But he said Cisco would also help employees impacted by the cuts find new opportunities, “whether internal or external.”

Financial services provider Block in February moved to lay off more than 4,000 of its 10,000 plus employees. And the parent of payment platforms like Square and Cash App was vocal about reconfiguring to capitalize on AI.

“The core thesis is simple. Intelligence tools have changed what it means to build and run a company,” CEO Jack Dorsey said in a letter to shareholders at the time. “A significantly smaller team, using the tools we’re building, can do more and do it better."

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Not only tech companies have pointed to AI when initiating layoffs. In January, chemicals maker Dow, Inc. announced plans to cut about 4,500 jobs — as part of broader push to “streamline” operations. That included putting more emphasis on AI and automation.

Also in January, Pinterest said it would lay off under 15% of its workforce as the company pivots more of its money to AI. The image-sharing platform said the cuts were part of broader “transformation initiatives” — which included reallocating the company’s resources to AI-focused roles and prioritizing AI-powered products.

Last fall, Lufthansa Group said it would shed 4,000 jobs by 2030 — pointing to the adoption of AI, digitalization and consolidating work among member airlines.

While perhaps not explicitly mentioning or tying the technology to recent layoff announcements, a host of other big names — including Meta, Microsoft and Amazon — are also cutting thousands of jobs while investing billions of dollars toward AI.

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Meta, for example, plans to lay off about 8,000 workers, or about 10% of its workforce, starting next week. When announcing the cuts last month, the Facebook owner more broadly cited the need to offset certain investments and broader efficiency.

Still, the move arrives as Meta continues to ramp up spending on AI infrastructure and highly-paid AI expert hires. And earlier this year, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said 2026 will be when, “AI starts to dramatically change the way that we work.”