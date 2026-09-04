From mobiles to missiles? Dixon sets sights on high-value manufacturing segments

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd is planning to expand into high-value product segments across aerospace, defence, automotive, medical and industrial sectors as it seeks to drive its next phase of growth, according to Director and Chief Financial Officer Saurabh Gupta.

In his message to shareholders in the company's FY26 annual report, Gupta said Dixon is "identifying high-growth, high-value product opportunities" across these sectors. The company is also working on a capability roadmap and execution framework covering capital allocation, talent development and strategic partnerships to accelerate its transformation into what Gupta described as "a globally competitive manufacturing platform".

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Focus on backward integration and exports As Dixon enters 2026-27, its key priorities "remain consistent", Gupta said. These include scaling up backward integration investments to full production, expanding its joint venture pipeline in IT hardware, telecom and mobile devices, and increasing exports.

The company expects the phased ramp-up of its display and camera module facilities to gradually improve margins, Gupta said.

Dixon's camera module business, operated through its 51% stake in Kunshan Q-Tech India, is targeting a significant increase in production capacity. Capacity is expected to rise from the current 70 million units to 180-190 million units over the next few years.

Dixon targets servers and data centre hardware Dixon is also pursuing a proposed 60:40 joint venture with Taiwan-based Gemtek Technology to manufacture optical transceivers.

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The company is looking beyond traditional end-client computing products and plans to tap the growing enterprise server and data centre hardware market. The move comes as demand for cloud computing and artificial intelligence infrastructure continues to rise.

Company aims to become an 'engineering powerhouse' Gupta said Dixon is working to transform itself into "an engineering powerhouse" to meet the evolving requirements of global customers, who are increasingly looking for manufacturing partners capable of providing end-to-end solutions.

Also Read | Dixon misses Q1 profit estimates as margin pressure offsets revenue growth

The company plans to strengthen its engineering capabilities across product architecture, component localisation, process automation, smart manufacturing and new technology development.

"This strategic shift will enable Dixon to deliver higher-value solutions, accelerate innovation cycles, improve product quality and create differentiated offerings for both global and domestic brands," Gupta said.

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Dixon provides $220 million guarantee for subsidiary Padget's Lenovo purchases Meanwhile, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd has issued a continuing and irrevocable corporate guarantee of USD 220 million (about ₹2,101 crore) on behalf of its wholly owned subsidiary Padget Electronics in favour of Lenovo Ireland International Ltd.

Also Read | Dixon gets govt nod for JV with China's Vivo

The guarantee is intended to ensure Padget meets its payment obligations to Lenovo Ireland for the purchase of raw materials, parts and components required to manufacture products, Dixon said in a regulatory filing.

"Dixon has agreed to provide a continuing and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee to Lenovo Ireland International Limited... for and on behalf of Padget up to an aggregate limit of USD 220,000,000," the filing stated.

The guarantee will have no immediate impact on Dixon, although it will be recorded as a contingent liability in its books.

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Padget, an unlisted material subsidiary, was awarded a manufacturing contract by Lenovo in December 2023 to produce laptops and notebooks under the Production Linked Incentive 2.0 Scheme.

(With inputs from PTI)