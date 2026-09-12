From smartphone to luxury tech: Why Apple may be pushing the iPhone further upmarket

Apple’s “Surprise and Shine” event on September 9 marked a major shift in how the company is positioning the iPhone. Instead of refreshing its entire range, Apple focused on its most expensive devices: the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and its first foldable, the iPhone Duo.

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The standard iPhone 18 was absent and is expected to arrive in spring 2027 alongside the iPhone 18e and iPhone Air 2. The move suggests Apple is creating clearer tiers, with its newest technology concentrated at the top end of the range.

Apple puts its latest technology at the top Apple has traditionally launched its regular iPhone alongside the Pro models in September. This year, that changed.

The event was also John Ternus’s first keynote as CEO and focused almost entirely on premium hardware. For consumers, the message is straightforward: those wanting Apple’s newest technology in 2026 will have to pay Pro prices or more.

The iPhone Duo takes that strategy further.

iPhone Duo creates a new ultra-premium tier The Duo features a 7.6-inch continuous display, an aerospace titanium frame and Touch ID built into the power button. Apple describes it as its thinnest iPhone when unfolded.

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iPhone Duo's starting price of $1,999 in the US and ₹2,99,900 in India puts it firmly in the ultra-premium segment. The highest-storage version reaches $3,199 in the US and ₹4,49,900 in India.

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That makes the iPhone Duo Apple's most expensive phone yet and gives the company a new tier above its Pro models.

Samsung has already built a strong position in the foldable market with its Galaxy Z Fold range, while Huawei and Xiaomi have also introduced competing models at different price points. Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold8 starts at $1,899.99 in the US, while the Z Fold8 Ultra starts at $2,099.99.

Huawei's Mate XT starts at around $2,980 overseas, whereas Xiaomi's 18 Fold is priced at roughly $1,540.

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Against these rivals, Apple's iPhone Duo enters the market at the higher end, with a starting price of $1,999 in the US.

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With the standard iPhone 18 delayed, Apple's September range is heavily weighted towards premium models:

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iPhone 18 Pro: $1,199 / ₹ 1,64,900

1,64,900 iPhone 18 Pro Max: $1,299 / ₹ 1,79,900

1,79,900 iPhone Duo: $1,999 / ₹ 2,99,900 The limited presence of lower-priced models could push Apple's average selling price higher, even without major increases across the existing range.

This reflects a premiumisation strategy: offering fewer entry-level choices while giving customers stronger incentives to spend more on higher-end devices. The Duo creates an entirely new tier above the Pro range.

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IDC analyst Francisco Jeronimo described the iPhone Duo as turning the iPhone into “a value engine” for Apple. Apple has also introduced a leasing option, giving customers a way to spread the cost of its more expensive devices rather than paying the full amount upfront.

Why Apple is pushing the iPhone upmarket The timing is significant. The smartphone market is mature, with consumers keeping devices for longer and upgrading less frequently than during the industry's rapid growth years.

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That makes it harder for Apple to persuade existing iPhone owners to upgrade through incremental improvements alone. A foldable offers a different proposition: instead of simply replacing an older iPhone, customers are being offered an entirely new form factor.

The Financial Times has described the launch as an attempt to revive interest in a stagnant smartphone market, with Apple hoping its foldable can make the format more appealing to mainstream buyers.

India highlights the premium strategy Apple’s positioning is particularly striking in India. The Duo’s ₹2,99,900 starting price is significantly above a straightforward conversion of its US price, placing it firmly in the luxury electronics segment.

The pricing also reinforces Apple's wider 2026 strategy. The company has moved its September launch towards the higher end of the range, with the iPhone 18 Pro starting at $1,199 and the Pro Max at $1,299, while the standard iPhone 18 has been pushed to spring 2027 alongside the iPhone 18e and iPhone Air 2. That means customers looking for Apple's newest iPhone technology this September have fewer lower-priced options.

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Apple is creating a new tier above the Pro This is more than a routine annual upgrade. Apple is now separating its iPhone line more clearly by price and technology: the Pro models occupy the premium tier, while the Duo sits above them as an ultra-premium device. The delayed standard iPhone 18, meanwhile, will arrive later with the iPhone 18e and Air 2, giving Apple a broader spread of products across different parts of the market.

The strategy could also lift Apple's average selling price if more buyers choose the Pro models or move into the Duo's much higher price bracket. The company has further introduced leasing through its upgrade programme, which could make its most expensive devices more accessible without reducing their headline prices.

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For Apple, the bigger bet is whether a foldable iPhone can persuade existing customers to spend considerably more for a new form factor, while the rest of the range gives the company different price points to capture demand when the standard models return in 2027.

Pre-orders for the iPhone Duo begin on October 16, 2026, with availability from October 23. Higher-storage pricing could still vary at retail.

About the Author Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and g...Read More ✕ Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and global power dynamics. She reports on Indian and international politics, including elections worldwide, and specialises in historically grounded analysis of contemporary conflicts and state decisions. She joined Mint in 2021, after covering politics at publications including The Telegraph.

She holds an MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University (2019), with a specialisation in postcolonial Latin American literature. Her research examined economic nationalism through Eduardo Galeano’s Open Veins of Latin America. She also writes on political language, cultural memory and the long shadows of conflict.

Biswas grew up in Durgapur, an industrial town in West Bengal shaped by migration, which drew families from across India to the Durgapur Steel Plant. As the only child in a joint family, she spent years listening—almost obsessively—to her grandparents’ testimonies of struggle, fear and loss as they fled Bangladesh during the Partition of 1947. This formative exposure to lived historical memory later converged with her training in Comparative Literature, equipping her to analyse socio-economic structures and their reverberations.

Outside the newsroom, she gravitates towards cultural history and critical theory, returning often to texts such as Paulo Freire’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed. As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour and fairness, and believes political reporting demands not only clarity and speed, but historical depth, contextual precision, and a disciplined resistance to spectacle.