From software to 17,000 students: How Akhil Shahani built an employability business through peer learning

In 1999, Dr. Akhil Kishore Shahani had a plan. With an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University in 1994 and experience in the US software industry, he aimed to build a software company worth billions, retire by 30, and settle in the Bahamas. He closed the company in 2004.

Instead of asking how to build a start-up, Shahani asked what business education should truly teach. That question led him back to education, a family legacy nearly a century old. Now, as Managing Director of The Shahani Group, with six divisions and an employability framework that places over 17,000 students, he uses peer learning at the ASCENT Foundation to improve how he builds businesses and develops people.

The Business Plan That Rewrote His Question Shahani returned to India from the US ready to build beyond the family's paper and packaging business, the East India Paper Company. In September 1999, his company Ajax Knowledge Systems developed a knowledge-management product he later described as a "solution looking for a problem". He closed it after five years.

He realised his MBA gave frameworks, but running a company required integrating ideas with customers, teams, and execution. That gap sharpened his question: what should business education teach if it does not prepare you to run a business?

A Family Legacy, Seen Through New Eyes His great-grandfather, the late Thadomal Shahani, began the family’s education legacy. His grandfather, the late Dada Kishinchand T. Shahani, helped found 24 colleges in Mumbai under the Hyderabad (Sind) National Collegiate (HSNC) Board. His father, the late Kishore Shahani, carried forward this heritage as a dedicated trustee and was the first Sindhi student at Mumbai's premier H.R. College. Today, his mother, Dr Maya Shahani, serves as the Chairperson of The Shahani Group.

His return began at Silverstone, a speakers bureau, where he saw highly qualified professionals respond to ideas about purpose and personal growth. This raised a question: why is success in life not part of education?

At Kaizen Private Equity, an education fund, he gained perspective on schools and edtech, confirming his desire to work directly in education. He began a PhD in employability at the University of Liverpool. In hindsight, each step, from Ajax to Silverstone to Kaizen, clarified one point: business education lacked employability, and that became his focus.

Listening to Employers, Then Defining Skills Before launching the Thadomal Shahani Centre for Management, Shahani visited almost 200 companies, according to Dr Maya Shahani, to understand what employers wanted from graduates. Expectations were often broad terms like leadership, adaptability, and ambition without clear definitions.

His research led to the A.S.K. (Attitude, Skills, Knowledge) Benchmarks Framework, identifying six employment skills: domain knowledge, teamwork, critical thinking, professionalism, communication, and a growth attitude.

The idea was to move beyond qualifications. A degree shows a student has completed a course of study. The framework shows what a student can do with that knowledge and why it matters for employability.

Proving the Model in One Classroom Shahani began in a single classroom at Thadomal Shahani Engineering College, testing the approach with two or three graduate batches. He deliberately included students with average or lower academic scores. "If I want to validate the model, I must ensure any student can get a good job," he says.

The programme combined behavioural science with experiential learning. Students faced situations requiring them to act as corporate employees would. They assessed their responses against the six skills.

Girish Balaji, a student at the Thadomal Shahani Centre for Management, remembers being shy and reluctant to speak. The sessions helped him feel more at ease in large groups. "I understood that opportunities do not come gift-wrapped; you have to be ready to take them," he says.

The approach has since grown from an MBA programme to short courses in banking, financial services, animation, and artificial intelligence. By 2021, the group had trained over 5,000 underprivileged students and helped them secure jobs in banking and financial services. Simran Shahani Thakkar, Vice President – Operations & Partnerships, says the framework has placed 17,000 students.

The Trust Group as a Second Classroom Alongside the classroom work, the ASCENT Foundation gave Shahani another setting for practical learning. Its confidential Trust Groups bring together entrepreneurs from different industries. Meetings begin with a check-in on each member's highs and lows.

In his group, three members run listed companies. Another is planning succession as private equity funding approaches. Another is a young, technology-focused founder. One, he says, built a cybersecurity company from zero to a business worth Rs. 500 crore.

"Even though I may not be in the cybersecurity business, there are things that guy does with his team that I've learned from," he says. The value lies in seeing the practice in action, asking about the reasoning behind it, and considering what to adapt for his own organisation. “It has helped productivity”, he adds. The group's openness matters as much. Members speak candidly about challenges and successes and invite others to do the same. Seeing peers keep moving forward has encouraged him. "If they can do it, why can't I?" he asks.

Leaders Who Think Like Owners As The Shahani Group grew to include an incubator for entrepreneurs (UnLtd India), an NGO for skilling low-income students (the SAGE Foundation), a college management model, a placement firm, and a student counselling firm, Shahani's approach evolved. He began empowering leaders across business units instead of keeping every strategic decision to himself.

Thakkar says her father wants each team leader to act as though they own the organisation. This approach gives leaders responsibility for their areas and lets Shahani focus on the group's wider direction.

Ordinary People, Extraordinary Careers The Shahani Group describes its mission as "Ordinary people, extraordinary careers". It focuses on aspirational, first-generation higher-education students beyond the small group served by the country's most selective institutions. For Dr Maya Shahani, the results show in the students. "When we see our students blooming and doing so well, we feel satisfied," she says.

His larger ambition is to help young people discover their strengths and build careers around them. "The meaning of life is to find your gift, and the purpose of life is to give it away," he says. "If I can get one million kids to discover their gift, build a life around their gifts, and have a successful, flourishing life, then I think my journey would have been worth it."