Companies
Why this Swedish PE firm is willing to bet $5 billion in India this year
SummarySwedish private equity firm EQT will seek out healthcare and financial services companies apart from its traditional focus on IT services firms in India
MUMBAI : After investing about $2 billion in India last year, Swedish private equity firm EQT is lining up deals that could lead to another $5 billion worth of investments in the country this year.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more