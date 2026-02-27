FS KKR Private Credit Fund Sinks on Dividend Cut, Bad Loans

(Bloomberg) -- A private credit fund jointly managed by Future Standard and KKR & Co. plunged after cutting its dividend more than forecast, as earnings declined amid lower interest rates and losses from troubled investments.

FS KKR Capital Corp., a business development company that makes direct loans, tumbled as much as 18% Thursday, the most intraday since 2020. The BDC slashed its quarterly distribution to 48 cents a share from 70 cents, a deeper cut than the 55 cents executives had previously signaled. About 3.4% of the portfolio, or roughly $440 million, was on non-accrual at year-end, meaning the fund no longer expects to collect interest on those investments, up from 2.9% three months earlier.

“Specific challenges associated with a few investments” weighed on results, Chief Executive Officer Michael Forman said in a statement.

On Thursday’s earnings call, management said they remain satisfied with the FS-KKR partnership and focused on expanding the portfolio, responding to a question from Wells Fargo analyst Finian O’Shea about the BDC’s path forward.

“The low hanging fruit there is that we do have too many non-income producing assets,” said Dan Pietrzak, the fund’s chief investment officer.

During the fourth quarter, loans to Dental Care Alliance, Gracent and Lionbridge Technologies were placed on non-accrual status. So were investments in AmeriVet Partners and Alacrity Solutions. Lenders including KKR took control of Alacrity early last year.

From Bloomberg Intelligence: FS KKR’s Repair Effort Faces New Hurdles

FS KKR also marked down its loan to software company Medallia to about 79 cents on the dollar, from 91 cents in the prior quarter.

--With assistance from Brian Chappatta.

