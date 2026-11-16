FSSAI gives Red Bull 7 days to justify its 'energy drink' label, seeks explanation over sugar content

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has raised concerns over the composition of Red Bull, the drink made by the eponymous Austrian company, and is mulling whether the drink should be allowed to be called an "energy drink. The food safety watchdog has sought an explanation from the Austrian company within seven days on why India should not prohibit its use of the "energy drink" label, given that it has the "potential to mislead consumers and encourage excessive consumption of added sugar."
In a confidential notice to Red Bull on Monday, FSSAI targeted the drink's "nutritional composition", saying it derived a significant proportion of its declared energy from the "substantial" amount of added sugar.
"The basis and nature of the energy-related positioning of the product require scientific and regulatory substantiation," the FSSAI said in the document, which was reviewed by Reuters.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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