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FSSAI gives Red Bull 7 days to justify its 'energy drink' label, seeks explanation over sugar content

Kanishka Singharia
Published16 Nov 2026, 04:27 PM IST
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Red Bull cans on display for sale inside a shop in New Delhi.
Red Bull cans on display for sale inside a shop in New Delhi.(REUTERS)
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The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has raised concerns over the composition of Red Bull, the drink made by the eponymous Austrian company, and is mulling whether the drink should be allowed to be called an "energy drink. The food safety watchdog has sought an explanation from the Austrian company within seven days on why India should not prohibit its use of the "energy drink" label, given that it has the "potential to mislead consumers and encourage excessive consumption of added sugar."

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In a confidential notice to Red Bull on Monday, FSSAI targeted the drink's "nutritional composition", saying it derived a significant proportion of its declared energy from the "substantial" amount of added sugar.

"The basis and nature of the energy-related positioning of the product require scientific and regulatory substantiation," the FSSAI said in the document, which was reviewed by Reuters.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

About the Author

Kanishka Singharia

Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More

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