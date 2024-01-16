Fundraising via private bonds hit record high in 2023: Report
The highest mobilisation in 2023 came from All-India Financial Institutions and banks, accounting for ₹4.71 trillion, reflecting a 29 percent increase from the previous year’s ₹3.66 trillion.
Fund mobilisation through private placement bonds hit an all-time high of ₹9.58 trillion in 2023, reflecting a 26 percent increase from the previous year, shows data released by Prime Database.
