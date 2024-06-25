FY24 one of the most challenging years in company’s history: Wipro’s Rishad Premji
The Wipro chairman said the global economic climate had been quite volatile, affecting the technology spends of clients
Widespread AI adoption demands strong change management, Premji said.
Wipro Ltd had one of its most challenging years in FY24 but the IT services company is committed to investing in the future, aiming to be at the forefront of the transformation being brought about by artificial intelligence, chairman Rishad Premji said.