GA-Renova Hospitals may lead race to buy American Oncology Institute

Priyamvada CSneha Shah
2 min read30 Sep 2026, 10:49 AM IST
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India's healthcare sector continues to attract investors, with oncology and other high-acuity specialties recording strong growth, according to EY.(Pexel)
Summary
A consortium of General Atlantic and Renova Hospitals is nearing a deal to acquire Siemens Healthineers’ Indian cancer-care network, potentially valuing American Oncology Institute at 1,200-1,500 crore.

A consortium of General Atlantic (GA) and Renova Hospitals has inched closer to acquiring American Oncology Institute (AOI) from Siemens Healthineers in a deal that could potentially value the company at 1,200-1,500 crore, two people familiar with the matter said.

“Siemens Healthineers has roped in Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) to advise on the process as it looks to divest its Indian cancer care network,” one of the people said. Other private equity and strategic firms have also evaluated the asset over the last few months, but Renova is likely moving ahead with GA helping finance the deal, the second person added.

GA, Renova, AOI and A&M did not respond to Mint’s requests for a comment, while Siemens Healthineers declined to comment.

India’s healthcare sector has witnessed steady growth, underpinned by strong revenue expansion across hospitals and diagnostics, sustained capacity additions and continued investor interest, according to a report by EY. The consultancy noted that high-acuity specialties such as cardiology and oncology continued to grow strongly, with growth rates exceeding 15% in certain cases, thereby contributing a larger share to total revenues.

Business grows

Founded in 2012 by a group of physicians and industry experts, AOI is among the leading and fastest-growing multi-disciplinary oncology networks, with 18 hospitals in South Asia. It has over 150 experienced doctors across 17 locations and treats various types of cancer, including blood cancer, brain tumour, breast cancer, lung cancer and skin cancer.

Also Read | Pristyn Care scales back two bets as it refocuses on hospitals

Cancer Treatment Services Hyderabad Pvt Ltd, which operates the AOI brand, reported operating revenue of 434.73 crore in FY25, compared with 379.84 crore a year earlier. Its losses widened to 91.46 crore from a loss of 41.43 crore in FY24, according to filings sourced by Tofler from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

AOI competes with HealthCare Global Enterprises (HCG), Cytecare Hospitals, CION Cancer Clinics and MOC (Mylonas Oncology Care/Measures of Cancer), among others.

Siemens Healthineers exits

Siemens Healthineers is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and services diagnostic and therapeutic healthcare systems, software and healthcare systems. Its portfolio includes imaging, diagnostics, advanced therapies and services, with a presence in over 70 countries.

In 2021, the company acquired AOI as part of its $16.4 billion global purchase of Varian Medical Systems. It has also made other acquisitions, including Advanced Accelerator Applications (2024), Block Imaging (2023) and Corindus Vascular Robotics (2019), according to online reports.

Also Read | As diagnostics consolidates, Tenet Diagnostics raises $30 mn

About the Authors

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private markets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financial capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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