GA-Renova Hospitals may lead race to buy American Oncology Institute

A consortium of General Atlantic (GA) and Renova Hospitals has inched closer to acquiring American Oncology Institute (AOI) from Siemens Healthineers in a deal that could potentially value the company at ₹1,200-1,500 crore, two people familiar with the matter said.
“Siemens Healthineers has roped in Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) to advise on the process as it looks to divest its Indian cancer care network,” one of the people said. Other private equity and strategic firms have also evaluated the asset over the last few months, but Renova is likely moving ahead with GA helping finance the deal, the second person added.