GA-Renova Hospitals may lead race to buy American Oncology Institute

MUMBAI : A consortium of General Atlantic (GA) and Renova Hospitals has inched closer to acquiring American Oncology Institute (AOI) from Siemens Healthineers in a deal that could potentially value the company at ₹1,200-1,500 crore, two people familiar with the matter said.
MUMBAI : A consortium of General Atlantic (GA) and Renova Hospitals has inched closer to acquiring American Oncology Institute (AOI) from Siemens Healthineers in a deal that could potentially value the company at ₹1,200-1,500 crore, two people familiar with the matter said.
“Siemens Healthineers has roped in Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) to advise on the process as it looks to divest its Indian cancer care network,” one of the people said. Other private equity and strategic firms have also evaluated the asset over the last few months, but Renova is likely moving ahead with GA helping finance the deal, the second person added.
“Siemens Healthineers has roped in Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) to advise on the process as it looks to divest its Indian cancer care network,” one of the people said. Other private equity and strategic firms have also evaluated the asset over the last few months, but Renova is likely moving ahead with GA helping finance the deal, the second person added.
GA, Renova, AOI and A&M did not respond to Mint’s requests for a comment, while Siemens Healthineers declined to comment.
India’s healthcare sector has witnessed steady growth, underpinned by strong revenue expansion across hospitals and diagnostics, sustained capacity additions and continued investor interest, according to a report by EY. The consultancy noted that high-acuity specialties such as cardiology and oncology continued to grow strongly, with growth rates exceeding 15% in certain cases, thereby contributing a larger share to total revenues.
Business grows
Founded in 2012 by a group of physicians and industry experts, AOI is among the leading and fastest-growing multi-disciplinary oncology networks, with 18 hospitals in South Asia. It has over 150 experienced doctors across 17 locations and treats various types of cancer, including blood cancer, brain tumour, breast cancer, lung cancer and skin cancer.
Cancer Treatment Services Hyderabad Pvt Ltd, which operates the AOI brand, reported operating revenue of ₹434.73 crore in FY25, compared with ₹379.84 crore a year earlier. Its losses widened to ₹91.46 crore from a loss of ₹41.43 crore in FY24, according to filings sourced by Tofler from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
AOI competes with HealthCare Global Enterprises (HCG), Cytecare Hospitals, CION Cancer Clinics and MOC (Mylonas Oncology Care/Measures of Cancer), among others.
Siemens Healthineers exits
Siemens Healthineers is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and services diagnostic and therapeutic healthcare systems, software and healthcare systems. Its portfolio includes imaging, diagnostics, advanced therapies and services, with a presence in over 70 countries.
In 2021, the company acquired AOI as part of its $16.4 billion global purchase of Varian Medical Systems. It has also made other acquisitions, including Advanced Accelerator Applications (2024), Block Imaging (2023) and Corindus Vascular Robotics (2019), according to online reports.