GAIL India share are down by -1.99%, Nifty down by -0.94%

At 06 Sep 11:17 today, GAIL India shares are trading at price ₹223.55, -1.99% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81302.82, down by -1.09%. The stock has hit a high of ₹228.85 and a low of ₹222.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 232.82 10 233.53 20 232.04 50 228.44 100 215.50 300 188.95

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹230.93, ₹233.92, & ₹235.88, whereas it has key support levels at ₹225.98, ₹224.02, & ₹221.03.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for GAIL India was -0.11% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.95% .The current P/E of the stock is at 13.28 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.17% with a target price of ₹239.5862069.

The company has a 51.92% promoter holding, 7.86% MF holding, & 15.18% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.44% in march to 7.86% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 14.15% in march to 15.18% in june quarter.