GAIL India share are up by 0.28%, Nifty down by -0.08%

At 05 Sep 11:08 today, GAIL India shares are trading at price ₹230.6, 0.28% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82277, down by -0.09%. The stock has hit a high of ₹231.95 and a low of ₹229.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 234.11 10 234.20 20 231.77 50 228.14 100 215.00 300 188.40

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹232.23, ₹233.72, & ₹236.03, whereas it has key support levels at ₹228.43, ₹226.12, & ₹224.63.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for GAIL India was -8.11% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.95% .The current P/E of the stock is at 13.39 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.9% with a target price of ₹239.5862069.

The company has a 51.92% promoter holding, 7.86% MF holding, & 15.18% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.44% in march to 7.86% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 14.15% in march to 15.18% in june quarter.