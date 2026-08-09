Gaja Capital ramps up deeptech focus as India’s innovation economy takes shape

Private equity firm Gaja Alternative Asset Management Limited is increasing the time it spends evaluating deeptech and AI opportunities, according to a top executive at the company, as domestic PE firms begin to look more closely at a sector that has traditionally attracted venture capital.
“The number of companies across our coverage areas are growing 25%, within deeptech and AI our coverage is growing 50%,” said Gopal Jain, co-founder, chief executive and managing director of Gaja Alternative Asset Management Limited (Gaja Capital), in an interview with Mint.