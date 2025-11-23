US solar tracker maker GameChange to set up manufacturing plant in India, eyes doubling revenues
The US-based solar tracker maker is setting up a second manufacturing facility, expanding capacity to 13GW and positioning India as a supply hub for global markets.
MUMBAI : GameChange Solar, a global solar tracker manufacturer, is looking to double its revenues from India over the next few years as strong order flow from Indian corporates boosts its pipeline, Andrew Worden, chief executive and founder of the US-based company, said in an interview with Mint.