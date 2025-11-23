MUMBAI : GameChange Solar, a global solar tracker manufacturer, is looking to double its revenues from India over the next few years as strong order flow from Indian corporates boosts its pipeline, Andrew Worden, chief executive and founder of the US-based company, said in an interview with Mint .

The company, which has installed 7GW of capacity in India, works with large corporate clients and operates one manufacturing facility in the country. It is now setting up a second plant that will take its domestic capacity to 13GW, Worden said.

Though Worden did not disclose the financial details of the new facility, sources said the company spent around ₹200 crore on its first factory in Taloja near Pune and will invest a similar or higher amount in the second.

“The company’s total revenues from India have crossed ₹2,500 crore for the financial year ending 31 March 2025," the source said. Mint could not independently verify this as GameChange is a private company and does not disclose region-wise financials.

Expanding footprint

GameChange Solar is among the fastest-growing solar tracker manufacturers globally, mirroring the broader shift toward energy independence and industrial decarbonization. Its subsidiary, GameChange BOS, delivers comprehensive Balance of System (BOS) and custom-built transformer solutions for renewable energy projects, battery energy storage systems (BESS), utilities, commercial and industrial (C&I) clients, and data centres.

“We are very bullish on the growth we are seeing in this market. We are likely to manufacture in India and supply to other markets," Worden told Mint.

He said the expanded facility enhances domestic manufacturing, cuts import dependence and strengthens India’s position as a competitive exporter of advanced transformer solutions. The plant is equipped with advanced manufacturing technologies, stringent quality testing, and streamlined production processes to meet international standards.

Technology edge

According to Worden, the company’s technology enables its solar trackers to withstand extreme weather conditions in markets such as India. From Rajasthan and Gujarat to South India, GameChange Solar’s trackers help corporate customers boost efficiency across projects.

India’s power demand is projected to nearly triple by 2035, driven by industrial expansion, rise of electrification of transport, data centres, and urban consumption.