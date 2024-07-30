Garuda Aerospace signs pact with French Thales to promote drone ecosystem

French aerospace major Thales has inked an initial pact with UAV maker Garuda Aerospace to promote the development of the drone ecosystem in the domestic market, the company said on Tuesday.

Under the agreement, Thales will provide expertise in unmanned traffic management (UTM) solutions, UAV detection, and system integration, whilst Garuda will bring its skills in manufacturing, Thales said.

This collaboration aims to foster innovation and to advance the development of technological solutions that can enable safe and secure drone operations and help the growth of drone-based applications in India, Thales said.