Garuda Aerospace signs pact with French Thales to promote drone ecosystem

PTI

French aerospace major Thales has inked an initial pact with UAV maker Garuda Aerospace to promote the development of the drone ecosystem in the domestic market, the company said on Tuesday.

Under the agreement, Thales will provide expertise in unmanned traffic management (UTM) solutions, UAV detection, and system integration, whilst Garuda will bring its skills in manufacturing, Thales said.

This collaboration aims to foster innovation and to advance the development of technological solutions that can enable safe and secure drone operations and help the growth of drone-based applications in India, Thales said.

"The government is providing a robust foundation for the drone ecosystem, fostering opportunities for collaboration, innovation, and growth. We are partnering with Garuda Aerospace in paving the way for the development of advanced UTM systems in India by leveraging our extensive global experience and expertise in aeronautical solutions," said Ashish Saraf, VP and Country Director, Thales in India.

