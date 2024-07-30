Gas or electric? Splitting the difference could energize Chinese automakers

Global PHEV sales grew 50% year over year in the first five months of 2024, according to Bernstein—far better than the 9% pace for pure electric vehicles. The major reason for the divergence is China, the world’s largest car market and by far the largest for EVs. In the first half of 2024, sales of PHEVs in China surged 70% from a year earlier. That compares with 16% growth for pure EVs. PHEVs now account for around 42% of new-energy car sales there from less than 20% around three years ago.