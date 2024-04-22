Companies
Gautam Adani’s Ambuja Cements draws up $9-billion war plan for Ultratech battle
Anirudh Laskar 4 min read 22 Apr 2024, 07:23 PM IST
SummaryThe Adani group's Ambuja Cements has drawn up a blueprint outlining a capital expenditure of about ₹75,000 crore to climb past Aditya Birla group’s Ultratech Cement as the country’s largest cement-maker, but it will be a steep ascent
MUMBAI : Billionaire Gautam Adani’s Ambuja Cements Ltd plans a series of acquisitions and investments as part of a $9-billion quest to overpower Aditya Birla Group’s Ultratech Cement Ltd as the country’s largest cement-maker.
