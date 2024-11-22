Gautam Adani bribery case: No direct agreement involved, says Jagan Reddy’s YSRCP over charges of power purchase

Gautam Adani bribery case: In light of the US Department of Justice's indictment of the Adani Group for alleged bribery in Andhra Pradesh, the YSR Congress Party insists there was no direct agreement between the state and Adani.

Livemint
Published22 Nov 2024, 09:24 AM IST
Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy. (ANI Photo)
Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy. (ANI Photo)(HT_PRINT)

Gautam Adani bribery case: The YSR Congress party has said that its government in Andhra Pradesh had no direct agreement with Adani Group. The party said that the power sale pact signed in 2021, when it was in power, was between the Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI) and AP Discoms.

Former chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led party's reaction came in response to Adani Group getting indicted by the US Department of Justice for allegedly paying bribes for solar power contracts in Andhra Pradesh during YSRCP rule.

Also Read | Gautam Adani ‘bribery’ case: Who is Sagar Adani and what’s his role in it?

In a statement, the party said the power procurement of 7,000 MW was approved by AP Electricity Regulatory Commission in November, 2021 after which the Power Sale Agreement (PSA) was signed on December 1, 2021 between SECI and AP Discoms.

Adani, and seven others, including his nephew Sagar, have been charged by the US Department of Justice with paying bribes to unidentified officials of state governments in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha to buy expensive solar power, potentially earning more than USD 2 billion in profit over 20 years.

Adani, in 2021 and 2022, met personally with government officials and offered them bribes to sign power sale agreements with SECI, according to the US Attorney's Office. YSR Congress was in power in Andhra Pradesh during the period under discussion.

Also Read | Adani indictment rocks equities and bonds alike

"It is necessary to mention that SECI is a Government of India enterprise. There is no direct agreement between AP DISCOMs and any other entities including those belonging to the Adani group. Therefore, the allegations made on the state government in the light of the indictment are incorrect," the YSRCP said in the statement.

The PPA with SECI was also approved by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission, it said.

Agreements with Jagan govt?

The previous Andhra Pradesh government entered into an arrangement to procure power from SECI to the tune of 7,000 MW at 2.49 per kWh for 25 year period with 3,000 MW commencing in FY 2024-25, 3,000 MW commencing in FY 2025-26 and 1,000 MW commencing in FY 2026-27 with waiver of the ISTS ( Inter State Transmission System) charges, the party said in a statement.

Also Read | Billionaire Adani Indicted in US for Alleged Bribery Scheme, White House says…
There is no direct agreement between AP DISCOMs and any other entities including those belonging to the Adani group.

The procurement of power at such a cheap rate would substantially benefit the state with a saving of 3,700 crore per annum and as the agreement is for a period of 25 years and the total benefit to the state on account of this agreement would be immense, the statement added.

(With PTI inputs)

Key Takeaways
  • The YSR Congress Party claims the power purchase agreement was made with SECI, not directly with Adani.
  • The agreement is projected to save Andhra Pradesh ₹3,700 crore annually over 25 years.
  • The US Department of Justice’s indictment raises serious questions about the ethical practices of the Adani Group.

22 Nov 2024, 09:24 AM IST
