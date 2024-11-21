Companies
Mint Explainer: What is the US indictment of Gautam Adani all about?
Varun Sood 5 min read 21 Nov 2024, 09:26 AM IST
Summary
- The indictment raises questions about corporate governance, investor confidence, and the ripple effects on Adani's global ambitions
In the early hours of Thursday, India time, the US Attorney's Office in New York issued a press release stating it has indicted Adani Group chair Gautam Adani and seven other executives in connection with an alleged years-long scheme to bribe Indian officials.
