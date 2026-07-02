Adani Enterprises launches $1.05 billion share sale, begins second phase of ₹16,600 crore fundraising

Mumbai: Less than three months after completing a ₹25,000-crore rights issue, billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) is returning to the equity market with a qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise at least ₹10,000 crore ($1.05 billion) from institutional investors, with an option to increase the issue size, according to a term sheet reviewed by Mint.
Jefferies, SBI Capital Markets, ICICI Securities and IIFL Securities are acting as the book-running lead managers.
Unlike a rights issue, which is offered to existing shareholders in proportion to their holdings, a QIP is open only to qualified institutional investors.
The latest capital raise underscores the Adani Group's push to fund an aggressive expansion across airports, data centres and new energy, while also entering the aluminium sector.