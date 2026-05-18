Gautam Adani is overhauling his conglomerate, from Apple-style vendors to less hierarchy and more talent grooming

Billionaire Gautam Adani is looking to outsource vast swathes of the group's operations to its vendors while conserving management bandwidth for strategy, research and finance, following the global playbook of multinationals such as Apple and Hyundai, which rely heavily on contract manufacturing to scale rapidly. The move is part of a larger strategy involving internal talent and an easier organizational structure, two people aware of the development said.
The ports-to-renewable energy conglomerate is aggressively developing a third-party vendor ecosystem to take over manufacturing, logistics, engineering and other functions, the people said on the condition of anonymity. It is also compressing its corporate structure into three layers to speed up decision-making. It has also set up a programme to promote internal talent with an emphasis on prioritizing internal promotions over lateral hiring.