Gautam Adani launches India’s largest skill initiative with Singapore’s ITEES in Mundra

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has announced India's largest skill and employment initiative in collaboration with ITEES from Singapore.
In partnership with Singapore’s ITEES, the global leader in technical training, the Adani Group is launching the world’s largest finishing school in Mundra. This state-of-the-art facility will blend AI-driven immersive learning with cutting-edge innovation centres, and annually train over 25,000 learners to help accelerate the Make in India movement," Gautam Adani posted on X.