Gautam Adani launches India’s largest skill initiative with Singapore’s ITEES in Mundra

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has announced a major skill and employment initiative in partnership with Singapore's ITEES. The initiative includes launching the world's largest finishing school in Mundra, aiming to train over 25,000 learners annually and support the Make in India movement.

Riya R Alex
Published12 Feb 2025, 06:05 PM IST
Gautam Adani launches India’s largest skill development initiative.(AP)

" Delighted to announce one of India’s largest Skill & Employ initiatives!

In partnership with Singapore’s ITEES, the global leader in technical training, the Adani Group is launching the world’s largest finishing school in Mundra. This state-of-the-art facility will blend AI-driven immersive learning with cutting-edge innovation centres, and annually train over 25,000 learners to help accelerate the Make in India movement," Gautam Adani posted on X.

First Published:12 Feb 2025, 06:05 PM IST
