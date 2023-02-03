Gautam Adani likely to prepay share pledges to boost confidence: Report
The key priority is to remove any concern about margin calls and Adani officials will speak with investors in coming days and will make all payments on time.
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani is in talks with lenders to prepay and release pledged shares as he seeks to restore confidence in the financial health of his conglomerate, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×