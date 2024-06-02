Gautam Adani overtakes Mukesh Ambani to become Asia's richest person again with net worth of $111 bn on Bloomberg Index
Adani Group chairman currently ranks 11th on the index with a net worth of $111 billion, surpassing Ambani's $109 billion.
