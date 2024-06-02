Adani Group chairman currently ranks 11th on the index with a net worth of $111 billion, surpassing Ambani's $109 billion.

Billionaire Gautam Adani has once again overtaken Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries to become Asia's richest individual on Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Adani Group chairman currently ranks 11th on the index with a net worth of $111 billion, surpassing Ambani's $109 billion.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Bernard Arnault is currently the wealthiest person in the world with a net worth of $207 billion. He is followed by Elon Musk, who has a total wealth of $203 billion, and Jeff Bezos, with $199 billion.

One of the key driving factors behind this is the surge in Adani stocks. On Friday, shares of all Adani Group companies surged after a Jefferies report spotlighted the group's ambitious expansion plans, including $90 billion in capital expenditures over the next decade.

The market responded favorably, leading to an increase of ₹1.23 lakh crore in investor wealth for Adani Group stocks, raising their total market capitalization to ₹17.94 lakh crore during intraday trading. By the end of the trading session, the market capitalization had settled at ₹17.51 lakh crore, reflecting an addition of ₹84,064 crore in value.

