Home / Companies / Gautam Adani's son Jeet Adani gets engaged with Diva Jaimin Shah

Gautam Adani's son Jeet Adani gets engaged with Diva Jaimin Shah

1 min read . 06:00 PM IST Livemint
File: Karan (L) and Jeet Adani (R)

  • The engagement was a low-key ceremony as only close friends and family members attended the ceremony. Due to this, very few details have been made available as of yet.

Business tycoon Gautam Adani's son Jeet Adani on 12 March got engaged to Diva Jaimin Shah in Ahmedabad.

As per details, Diva is the daughter of diamond trader Jaimin Shah of C.Dinesh & Co. Pvt. Ltd, whose businesses are in Surat and Mumbai.

The engagement was a low-key ceremony as only close friends and family members attended the ceremony, reported India Today. Due to this, very few details have been made available yet.

Both the duo wore traditional attire in pastel tones for their engagement.

Adani's son has completed his studies from the University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering and Applied Sciences and later joined the Adani Group in 2019. Currently, he is the Vice President, Group Finance.

According to the Adani Group's website, Jeet is looking after the the Adani Airports business as well as the Adani Digital Labs.

