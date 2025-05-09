GCCs prefer hiring leaders from peers than IT services companies
Jas Bardia 5 min read 09 May 2025, 05:50 AM IST
SummaryThe preference for senior executives from within the GCCs marks a significant shift when more global roles of Fortune companies are shifting to India.
Backend technology centres of the world’s largest companies are increasingly hiring senior executives from peers as compared with information technology (IT) services companies, indicating a preference for innovative work, domain knowledge and better understanding of captive offices.
