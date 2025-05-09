“Being in the GCC, you think like the parent company and are a lot more business-focused than in an IT services firm, where you concentrate in performing a piece of work that has been given to you by the customer," said Aveek Mukherjee, co-founder of Gloplax. “The responsibilities of senior GCC managers are lot more global and take into account all the constituents including strong people skills, specialised in-house capabilities, and cross-functional expertise."