India’s GCC boom drives complex leases, bigger campuses—and keep top law firms busy
Krishna Yadav 5 min read 14 Jan 2026, 01:15 pm IST
Summary
What were once routine commercial leases are now turning into detailed land and regulatory due diligence, construction and zoning approvals and long-term risk allocation.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
India Inc’s global capability centre (GCC) boom is keeping the country’s law firms busier than ever as more multinational companies set up larger office campuses on longer lease tenures across major cities.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story