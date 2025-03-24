Companies
Nano giants: Niche tech firms fuel India’s next GCC wave
Summary
- The objectives of these companies, which have workforces between 50 and 200 employees, vary. Some want to build niche software products and platforms in India.
Tiny, niche back offices for high-tech, specialised work are being set up by new-age companies in India at an increasing pace, a trend that experts believe has the potential to take the global capability centre (GCC) wave to the next level in the country.
