GE’s cost cuts offset troubles in aviation unit

GE also provided reassuring updates on some areas that have had investors concerned. The Boston company said an annual test of reserves in its legacy insurance business resulted in a “small positive margin" with no impact to earnings. The need to bolster its insurance reserves by $15 billion was a key reason GE had to slash its quarterly dividend to a token penny per share. The unit is responsible for long-term care policies that cover nursing-home stays that have proved more expensive than many insurers predicted.