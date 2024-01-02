Geetika Mehta joins Nivea as MD

New Delhi: Nivea India on Tuesday announced the appointment of Geetika Mehta as the company’s new managing director. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mehta joins the personal care products company from confectionery maker Hershey India where she was appointed managing director in July 2021. Before joining Hershey India, Mehta spent nearly two decades at consumer goods major Hindustan Unilever Ltd across various divisions and roles.

“Geetika with a distinguished career in the FMCG sector, has a proven track record of developing small businesses as well as managing large-scale corporations across markets including South Asia, Thailand, Brazil and South Africa. Her extensive experience and strategic vision align seamlessly with Nivea India’s objective of providing consumers with superior product quality in line with its care proposition," the company said in a release announcing Mehta’s appointment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nivea is owned by Germany-based Beiersdorf AG. Its portfolio of brands include Nivea, Eucerin (dermocosmetics), La Prairie, Hansaplast, among several others. Through the wholly owned affiliate Tesa SE, Beiersdorf is also a manufacturer of technical adhesive tapes and provides self-adhesive solutions to industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

The Hamburg-based company generated sales of €8.8 billion in fiscal year 2022. Beiersdorf has more than 20,000 employees worldwide.

“As we navigate the ever-evolving skincare landscape, my focus will be on driving innovation, enhancing customer experiences, and further solidifying Nivea’s position as the skincare brand of choice for millions of Indians," said Mehta. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

