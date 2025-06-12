GEF Capital Partners eyes $600 million fund after major success with Premier Energies
Summary
GEF Capital is expected to make a billion dollars, including unrealised gains in profits on Premier Energies. The firm made a partial exit through a block deal on Tuesday and retains a 5.5% stake in Premier Energies.
GEF Capital Partners, which invests across the US, Brazil and India, is planning a $600 million fourth fund on the back of its blockbuster partial exit from solar modules maker Premier Energies, according to a person briefed on the matter.
