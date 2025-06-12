The PE fund made a partial exit from its investment in Premier Energies by selling a 5.5% stake through a block deal on Tuesday, which amounted to ₹2,625 crore. The initial investment of around ₹177 crore (then $23.5 million) in Premier Energies was led by GEF partner Abhishek Loonker and co-founder Raj Pai in September 2021. It is expected to yield the firm close to ₹8,000-8,500 crore in profits (over $1 billion), including the unsold 5.5% stake GEF retains in the company.