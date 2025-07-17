Gen Z leads the way: Indian men demand nuanced portrayals from ads
A study finds urban Indian men feel misrepresented in ads that reinforce outdated masculine stereotypes. Many seek more realistic portrayals that reflect emotional openness and shared domestic roles.
Indian men, particularly Gen Z, are challenging the way advertising depicts masculinity. A new Kantar study highlights how urban Indian men feel that ads continue to rely on outdated views, portraying them as stoic, confident providers rather than as emotionally complex individuals navigating modern life.
