GenAI may pile pricing pressure on customer support and maintenance work of IT services companies
Jas Bardia , Varun Sood 4 min read 09 Dec 2024, 05:30 AM IST
- The industry will see pricing pressure beginning next year as contracts heavy on coding and phone support come up for renewal, multiple analysts and industry executives said.
- The first to take the hit will be the businesses of making and maintaining software apps, and providing customer support.
Generative AI that stormed the technology world with the launch of ChatGPT two years ago may be about to make its mark on India's $254 billion IT services industry.
