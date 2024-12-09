"We think the IT services industry is experiencing pricing pressure in many lines of business, consistent with the past few quarters. For CY25, we think BPO and application development and maintenance will continue to experience pricing pressure as well as incremental deflationary forces driven by generative AI," Keith Bachman, an analyst with BMO Capital Markets, wrote in a note dated 5 December. "In particular, we believe that renewals will be challenging since customers will seek, and likely get, lower renewal prices than historical norms as the power and capabilities of generative AI increase," said Bachman.