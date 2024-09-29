Lessons for Indian IT services firms as Accenture, IBM lead GenAI charge
Summary
- IBM and Accenture are experiencing significant growth in their generative AI services, led by their consulting business. In contrast, Indian IT services firms like TCS and Infosys struggle to match this momentum, facing lower client spending amid rising demand for AI consulting.
International Business Machines Corp. is staging a remarkable turnaround as it positions itself for the future, signing up an increasing number of clients for its generative artificial intelligence services tied to its consulting business.
While the Big Blue’s book of business—bookings and actual sales—related to GenAI stood at more than $2 billion as of July, Accenture Plc. last week reported $3 billion in GenAI bookings in 2023-24, according to the companies.
A common trait of both the Arvind Krishna-led IBM and the Dublin-headquartered Accenture, the world’s largest software services company, is the strong growth in their consulting business—a pace India’s software services companies are unable to match yet.