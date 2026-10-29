On 26 October, Anthropic PBC, one of the world’s largest generative artificial intelligence (AI) companies, said in its initial public offering (IPO) filing that it might not have a clear timeline for turning profitable. Despite reporting its first operating profit in the June quarter, it posted a net loss of $80.8 billion in the first half of 2026 on revenue of $16.3 billion.
Mint Explainer | Anthropic IPO proves profitable gen-AI is hard. India on the same boat too?
SummaryMost generative AI companies incur incredibly high operating costs for servers in data centres, while adoption of their products remains either heavily subsidised or in its early stages.
On 26 October, Anthropic PBC, one of the world’s largest generative artificial intelligence (AI) companies, said in its initial public offering (IPO) filing that it might not have a clear timeline for turning profitable. Despite reporting its first operating profit in the June quarter, it posted a net loss of $80.8 billion in the first half of 2026 on revenue of $16.3 billion.
About the Author
Shouvik has been tracking the rise and shifts of India’s technology ecosystem for over a decade, across print, broadcast and web-first platforms. He's been a tinkerer of machines and PCs since childhood, a habit he was thrilled to convert into his profession. This has led him to fascinating experiences of technologies around the world, which is what keeps him hooked to his job.<br><br>Shouvik likes to believe that he is one of the few technology journalists in India who can also code. He has also been writing about the rise of AI well before it became a household name, and has met some of the most fascinating people over the years through his work.<br><br>Shouvik writes about AI, Big Tech, data centres, electronics, semiconductors, cybersecurity, gaming, cryptocurrencies, and consumer technologies. He is most fond of the stories he has written during his time here at Mint, for which he also writes 'Transformer', a weekly technology newsletter, and hosts 'Techcetra', a weekly technology podcast.<br><br>Outside of work, Shouvik spends most of his time with Pixel, whom he believes is the world's best dog. He is also an avid reader, a toy collector, a gamer and a frequent traveller.
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